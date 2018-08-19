Temple priest, two others killed in Haryana's Karnal district

Search

Aug 19, 2018, 15:03 IST | PTI

Representational Picture

Two persons including a priest were allegedly stabbed to death in a temple complex in Haryana's Karnal district, police said today.
Three others were seriously injured in the attack carried out yesterday night, Inspector Raj Kumar, SHO, Madhuban Police Station, said over the phone. The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

"A priest is among the two dead," Kumar said adding that one of the deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh while the other victim was from Pundri, Haryana. The identity of the assailants is not known, a police official said.  He said some children who visited the temple today morning noticed the crime after which local residents and the police were informed.

Police said they also recovered liquor bottles and some other "objectionable material" from the site adding thorough investigations were being carried out.

