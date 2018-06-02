Ten arrested for waving black flags at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Etawah. At Kachaura crossing, under the Civil Lines police station, some people waved black flags at him," Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar said

Representational Image

Ten people have been arrested for showing black flags to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his day-long visit here, police said on Saturday.

"On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Etawah. At Kachaura crossing, under the Civil Lines police station, some people waved black flags at him," Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar said.

"Police arrested 10 people while they were fleeing from the spot. A case has been registered against them," Kumar added. All 10 were released later at night on personal surety after medical examination.

Also Read: Prime Accused In Kerala 'Honour Killing' Arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates