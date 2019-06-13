Ten booked for harassing Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on Instagram
Kalyan Dev, an industrialist, had married superstar Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter Sreeja in 2016
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday booked ten people for allegedly harassing actor Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on social media. According to the police, a case has been registered under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, against the accused of using objectionable language against Dev on photo-sharing app Instagram.
Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Additional DSP Raghuveer said, "We received a complaint three days ago from Kalyan Dev stating that he was being harassed by ten users on Instagram. He also mentioned that they were also posting objectionable text against him and requested to take necessary action."
He said that the police have written a letter to Instagram requesting the Facebook-owned platform to provide the details of the accused. Further action will be taken against the accused upon receiving the information about Instagram account details of the accused, the police said.
