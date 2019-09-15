MENU

Ten religious heads bless F1 racetrack

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 12:14 IST | The Guide Team

Unique stamp of community living on display before 10th edition of Singapore GP vrooms off

(From left): Pandit Kalavanpara Ayyappan Sunil Kumar - Hindu; Rabbi Mardoch Abergel - Jewish; Ervad Rustom Minocher Ghadiali -Zoroastrian; Venerable Seck Kwang Phing - Buddhist; Master Adrian Long - Taoist; Shri Nayankumar Bhavankumar - Jain; Reverend Martin Yee Yeow Wai - Christian; Haji Mulladad Aladad Khan - Muslim; Sardar Gurmit Singh Meharvan Singh - Sikh; and Chu Kin Mun Daniel - Baha'i. Pic/ Singapore GP Facebook page

Anybody who has had the opportunity to visit Singapore will vouch for the fact that the tiny nation is one of the best possible examples of community living in an Asian country that is on display in every walk of life. People of all faiths live in harmony and one is reminded of this beautiful reality across its festivals, events and social gatherings. Recently, the organisers of the popular Grand Prix that completes a decade of adrenaline-inducing racing this year, released an applause-worthy advertisement for this communal harmony.

Before the action moves to the racetrack over three days of pulsating action, from September 20-22, a special spectacle was posted on their official social media page. It involved a gathering of religious leaders; representing ten faiths practised in Singapore, to shower their blessings upon the event. This is possibly the only GP in the world that follows this unique tradition.

Tags

singaporesunday mid-day

