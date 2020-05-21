Tenant's revenge video after landlord 'forces' to vacate flat is the best thing on the Internet right now

When your landlord asks you to vacant the flat and to shoot a video of it before moving out, what would you do? You would either pack your belongings and move or take a cue from this actor from Scotland shot a review video of the flat with certain elements meant to be placed to take revenge for forcing you to vacate.

Sandy Batchelor shot the video where he was supposed to review the flat for the landlord to sell it. To take revenge on the landlord for asking him to vacate and he pointed out all the flaws in the flat. He posted the video on his Twitter page that has garnered more than 7.4 million views.

The viral video opens in the living room in which the Batchelor was heard saying, “This is the living room and all this is coming with us, as the flat comes unfurnished." He then goes on to give a tour of the house with some hilarious cautionary signs such as ‘you’ll hate it here’, ‘there’s a ghost here’ pasted in different rooms of the flat.

He tweeted sharing the video, “Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck.

Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck. pic.twitter.com/h3fcOw657w — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

Apart from the views crossing 7.4 million views, the video also received more than 359,000 likes and was retweeted over 84,400 times. Users commenting on the video posted hilarious reactions, especially on the caution signs placed in the house.

Digging up the plants is a supreme act of spite and bitterness.



You sir have my unending admiration! pic.twitter.com/di2N2o3HJA — Don O'Meara (@don_o_meara) May 17, 2020

Everything in this video is perfect. pic.twitter.com/xyU1wyCDoR — Simon Hunt (@Simian01) May 17, 2020

That bit had me in stitches ð pic.twitter.com/kYJunymfMA — Scott ð´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ (@FonaldQ) May 17, 2020

Some also shared their own experiences with their landlords and the ridiculous restrictions they had to live with.

You are the Voice of a nation of Renters.



Tenants are often forced to overlook property's faults as you're powerless ð¸ But when you're forced OUT these faults become shameful.



I've been pushed out (8 months pregnant) & it's heartbreaking to lose your home.



Good luck to YOU. — Saffron Swansborough (@CyberSaffron) May 17, 2020

We moved out of a house once with a massive damp problem and when we moved our wardrobe there was a massive black mould patch on the wall. The letting agents said “well if you will choose to live like that” wankers. — krustyloaf (@krustyloaf) May 18, 2020

Have you had similar experiences with your landlord?

