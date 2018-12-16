Sachin Tendulkar posts wrong player's photo while congratulating Saina-Kashyap

cricket

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar found himself stumped after wishing shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap on their wedding. The couple got married on Friday and announced the news on social media. The master blaster took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Heartiest congratulations to @NSaina & @parupallik on their wedding. Have a happy married life! Wish you all the very best. May God bless you with the best partnership of your life. pic.twitter.com/HLxvLOImUL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 December 2018

But instead of posting a picture of Kashyap and Saina the batting legend posted a picture of K Srikanth alongside Saina and captioned it, "Congratulations @NSaina and @parupallik! Wishing you a happy mixed double game of life."



The error was noticed by a twitteratti who informed Tendulkar that Saina Nehwal got married to Kashyap, and not Srikanth. Later, Tendulkar deleted the tweet and tweeted again with the right photo of the couple.

