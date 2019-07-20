Tendulkar v Donald: A Test rivalry worth paying to see

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar and Allan Donald

Sachin Tendulkar and Allan Donald were foes in 11 Tests from 1992 to 2000. The first time Donald dismissed Tendulkar was in the second Test of the 1992-93 series at Johannesburg. The Indian batting master carved a masterly hundred in the first innings, but Donald trapped him leg before for one in the second. Donald enjoyed good fortune in the first innings of the next Test at Port Elizabeth where he had the young blaster caught behind by Dave Richardson for six.

Tendulkar took 73 off the South African in the final Test at Cape Town where he top-scored in India's first innings of the drawn Test. The next time Donald got the better of Tendulkar was when he castled him for 18 in the 1996-97 Test at Kolkata where SA leveled the series, only to lose the grip in Kanpur. Donald did not play in that final Test.

Donald claimed Tendulkar's wicket (for 15) in the first innings of the opening Test of the 1996-97 series in Durban, but the India captain hit back strongly in the next Test at Cape Town — a brilliant 169 — which went in vain. Tendulkar was also captain when SA toured India in 1999-2000 and the Mumbai man cracked a splendid 97 in the first innings of the Mumbai Test. Donald dismissed Tendulkar (caught Herschelle Gibbs for 20) in the last time the two clashed with each other. They enjoyed a healthy rivalry and the fans got excited each time they clashed.

