Tenet Trailer 2: Did you spot Dimple Kapadia in the promo?

Dimple Kapadia makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She is heard saying, "There will be people in the future who may need us, who need Tenet." The sci-fi action thriller stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Unlike the first teaser that released in December, the new promo does not mention the July 17 release date, it ends with 'coming to theatres'. This is due to the uncertainty over theatres reopening amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The unit shot in Mumbai last September.

In case you missed it, have a look at the trailer right here:

After Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia also makes her foray into Hollywood. She may have had a fleeting appearance in the second trailer of the film, it will still be intriguing to see what role she plays in Nolan's drama. As far as her work front in Bollywood is concerned, she has a film called Second Innings coming up with Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon.

