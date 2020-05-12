Tennis ace Angelique Kerber learns to cook during lockdown and loves it

Former World No. 1 tennis star Angelique Kerber, 32, is enjoying her time in lockdown at home with her pet dog Simba, a Jack Russell Terrier, while she is also learning to cook. The German tennis ace, who goes for morning runs with her pet, says he is fidgety like her. "Like me, he can't sit still," the three-time Grand Slam champion told German magazine, Emotion recently.

Angelique is also thoroughly enjoying her cooking experience. "I've started cooking. It doesn't hurt if I learn that. It is really fun. In your own perception, something that you cook yourself has a completely different value than something you order," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news