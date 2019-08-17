Tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard slammed for fat comment
Bouchard, 25, recently Instagrammed a picture in her tennis gear and captioned it, "Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat?"
Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard recently got slammed for commenting about her body in a social media post.
Bouchard, 25, recently Instagrammed a picture in her tennis gear and captioned it, "Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat?"
The caption seemed to have upset her fans who accused Bouchard of seeking attention. "Someone’s looking for some attention tonight," one user wrote. While others described her post as sending an unhelpful and dangerous message to her young followers, one user called Bouchard a "Canadian disgrace." "What kind of role model are you supposed to be for not just women, but young women? [sic]," the follower said.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach