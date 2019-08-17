Search

Tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard slammed for fat comment

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 13:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Bouchard, 25, recently Instagrammed a picture in her tennis gear and captioned it, "Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat?"

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard recently got slammed for commenting about her body in a social media post.

Bouchard, 25, recently Instagrammed a picture in her tennis gear and captioned it, "Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat?"

The caption seemed to have upset her fans who accused Bouchard of seeking attention. "Someone’s looking for some attention tonight," one user wrote. While others described her post as sending an unhelpful and dangerous message to her young followers, one user called Bouchard a "Canadian disgrace." "What kind of role model are you supposed to be for not just women, but young women? [sic]," the follower said.

