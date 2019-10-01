Tennis ace Feliciano Lopez says his model wife Sandra is the 'best'

Spanish tennis star Feliciano Lopez recently took to social media to praise his model wife Sandra Gago and said she is the best.

Feliciano celebrated his 38th birthday by getting married to Sandra, 23, in Spain recently.

The tennis star Instagrammed a picture of Sandra and him walking together while holding hands and captioned it, "The path is more or less longer depending on who stays with you...I read a lot of things about what happiness means but none of them gets close to what we lived together with all of you...This is happiness! Sandra I told you in London in front of 10,000 people and I tell you again, you are the best."



The World No. 58, earlier spoke about rumours regarding his previous relationship with model Alba Carrillo. "I do not stop reading stupid things about it. You do not tell a truth not even by chance. We did not sell anything. Try to do your job in a respectful way and with a bigger criteria," Lopez had tweeted.

