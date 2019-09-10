Tennis ace Flavia Pennetta on married life

Former Italian tennis ace Flavia Pennetta says it's tough to be the wife of a fellow tennis player (Fabio Fognini) as there is a delicate balancing act involved. Flavia, 37, and Fabio, 32, got married in 2016 and the 2015 US Open winner said she always tries to help her husband with his game besides supporting him with household chores.

"It's difficult to be a wife and also give some advice as a former player. Sometimes your husband wants to be with you and speak, at other times he doesn't even want to look at you. So you have to find a balance! Sometimes you can speak, other times you just have to be there without saying anything," Flavia was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA."I try to help Fabio as much as I can. I give him advice. Sometimes I stay on court with him too. But in general, I try to help him in everything else as well like organising the day and traveling. It's tough," she added.

