MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas receives love letters from crazy fan

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 09:40 IST | A correspondent |

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed his No.1 fan who is a Chinese

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed his No.1 fan and said that he has been receiving love letters from the Chinese. Tsitsipas lost to eventual winner, Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters recently. "Well, I received a lot of gifts let me tell you in the last couple of days. I have one fan in particular that has been going after me all the time. She is my number one fan I would say.

They are all number one but she, in particular, started following me, I think the very first time I came to China," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

shanghai masterstennis newssports news

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK