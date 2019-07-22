Tennis babe Angelique Kerber sizzles in a bikini during vacation

tennis

German Tennis player Angelique Kerber definitely knows how to chill and relax on a boat. See pictures.

Angelique Kerber

German tennis star Angelique Kerber Instagrammed this picture to her 6.51 lakh followers while relaxing on a boat and captioned it, "Boat Day...enough time to recharge & read your messages." The former World No. 1 recently split with her coach Rainer Schuttler two weeks after her shock exit at Wimbledon.

Angelique Kerber posted another picture later on from the boat and captioned it, "no better way to finish the day"

Angelique Kerber is a German professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 and winner of three Grand Slam tournaments. Kerber made her professional debut in 2003 and rose to prominence upon reaching the semifinals of the US Open 2011 as the No. 92-ranked player in the world. Angelique Kerber ascended to the top of the rankings on September 12, 2016, thus becoming the twenty-second and oldest player to achieve the number-one ranking for the first time and the first new number-one player since Victoria Azarenka in 2012.

Angelique Kerber is also known for her fitness, she often posts glamorous photos on her Instagram handle.

