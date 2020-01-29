Tennis babe Dominika Cibulkova shares her favourite pregnant look! See photo

Slovak tennis star Dominika Cibulkova, age 30, recently took to photo-sharing website Instagram to show off her baby bump again.

The eight-time WTA singles title winner shared a picture of her posing on Instagram in all-white and captioned it saying, 'Actually my favorite pregnant look so far.. being in the middle of pregnancy, enjoying every minute and extra kilograms of it because self love is very important.' See the full post below.

Dominika Cibulkova and her husband Miso Navara had announced that they are about to become parents last December. Cibulkova took to Instagram then and shared a picture with her husband while she held a photo of the sonograph reading.