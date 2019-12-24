Tennis babe Eugenie Bouchard has Christmas date with The Grinch!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is already in a Christmas mode. The Canadian Instagrammed a picture with a figure of Mr Grinch, a fictional movie character and captioned it, "The only Christmas decoration I want, the only Christmas decoration I need."

Eugenie Bouchard went on to share another picture alongside The Grinch and captioned it: A bad Grinch alert. See the post below.

View this post on Instagram ð¨ bad grinch alert ð¨ A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) onDec 23, 2019 at 12:12pm PST

Eugenie Bouchard is one of the hottest tennis players in the new era but however, she has not managed to earn a Grand Slam to her list. She has won 1 WTA title and 6 ITF titles.

Eugenie Bouchard (rank 214) will finish the year ranked outside the Top 200 for the first time since 2011. She achieved her highest ranking (5) in 2014.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates