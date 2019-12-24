Search

Tennis babe Eugenie Bouchard has Christmas date with The Grinch!

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 13:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Eugenie Bouchard shared a picture on Instagram alongside The Grinch

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is already in a Christmas mode. The Canadian Instagrammed a picture with a figure of Mr Grinch, a fictional movie character and captioned it, "The only Christmas decoration I want, the only Christmas decoration I need."

 
 
 
Eugenie Bouchard went on to share another picture alongside The Grinch and captioned it: A bad Grinch alert. See the post below.

 
 
 
Eugenie Bouchard is one of the hottest tennis players in the new era but however, she has not managed to earn a Grand Slam to her list. She has won 1 WTA title and 6 ITF titles.

Eugenie Bouchard (rank 214) will finish the year ranked outside the Top 200 for the first time since 2011. She achieved her highest ranking (5) in 2014. 

