Tennis babe Karolina Pliskova enjoys her pool time

Karolina Pliskova shared this picture of her wearing a black and white bikini chilling inside a pool, on Instagram and wrote: "I wish to have every Monday like this." She looks stunning. Don't you guys agree?

Karolina Pliskova

Czech star Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Sloane Stephens 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Singapore, is enjoying her time away from tennis.

Karolina Pliskova is a Czech professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 7 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Pliskova has won eleven singles and five doubles titles on the WTA tour, as well as 10 singles and six doubles titles on the ITF circuit in her career. On 31 October 2016, she peaked at world No. 11 in the doubles rankings.

She reached her first Grand Slam final at the 2016 US Open, where she was runner-up to Angelique Kerber in three sets. As a junior, Plíšková won the girls' singles event at the 2010 Australian Open, defeating Laura Robson in the final. She has also played for the Czech Republic in Fed Cup competition

