MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Tennis babe Simona Halep rubbishes engagement rumours to businessman

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 12:17 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

On Saturday, talk about her engagement resurfaced after a sports journalist from Romania claimed that Halep and Iuruc held their engagement party at a luxury resort in her hometown of Constanta

Simona Halep
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has rubbished rumours that she is engaged to businessman Toni Iuruc. In October, there were reports that the wedding is likely to take place after the US Open next year.

On Monday, she posted a message on Facebook, clarifying that she is not engaged yet and wrote: "Contrary to reports in the Romanian media, I wanted to confirm that I am neither engaged, nor is the wedding date set. While I appreciate that I lead a life that puts me in the public eye, rumours about my private life are incorrect and disappointing so I wanted to assure my fans with this message that the rumours are false. I will be sure to share any happy news with you about a future engagement! Thanks for your loyal support, Simo."

On Saturday, talk about her engagement resurfaced after a sports journalist from Romania claimed that Halep and Iuruc held their engagement party at a luxury resort in her hometown of Constanta.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tennis newssports news

Mid-day hosts first-of-its-kind girls football tournament | Ranis of Rink 2019

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK