Tennis babe Simona Halep rubbishes engagement rumours to businessman

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has rubbished rumours that she is engaged to businessman Toni Iuruc. In October, there were reports that the wedding is likely to take place after the US Open next year.

On Monday, she posted a message on Facebook, clarifying that she is not engaged yet and wrote: "Contrary to reports in the Romanian media, I wanted to confirm that I am neither engaged, nor is the wedding date set. While I appreciate that I lead a life that puts me in the public eye, rumours about my private life are incorrect and disappointing so I wanted to assure my fans with this message that the rumours are false. I will be sure to share any happy news with you about a future engagement! Thanks for your loyal support, Simo."

On Saturday, talk about her engagement resurfaced after a sports journalist from Romania claimed that Halep and Iuruc held their engagement party at a luxury resort in her hometown of Constanta.

