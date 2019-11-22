MENU

Tennis babe Sloane Stephens stuns with bikinis photos on beach during vacation

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 08:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sloane Stephens vacays on a beach

Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens

US tennis star Sloane Stephens, who had a poor 2019 season during which she failed to make the final of any tournament and fell to 23rd in the WTA rankings, seems to have put her disappointment behind and appeared in fine spirits while holidaying recently.

The former US Open champion posted this picture on a beach and captioned it, "I really don't trip unless it's vacaaay."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Me: unbothered, moisturized, in my lane, well-hydrated, flourishing.

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) onNov 21, 2019 at 8:45am PST

The 26-year-old American tennis player is one of the most sensational youngsters in the game. Sloane ranks among the top 25 tennis players in the WTA rankings. Her biggest feat was winning the US Open title in 2017.

