Tennis babe Svitolina: No point hiding my relationship with Gael

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolin

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina recently opened up on her relationship with French player Gael Monfils and said it's futile trying to keep their romance under wraps. Svitolina, 24, and Gael, 32, have been dating each other since the end of last year.

The World No. 9 wrote about her love match with Monfils in a column for BBC recently. "Gael and I have been very public about our relationship and that includes having a joint Instagram account," Svitolina wrote.

"It's tough to escape when you're both famous, it is tough to be really private and I think it is a waste of energy hiding things. Gael is a very open person. It is important not to close yourself and make it uncomfortable. Every week we are under the camera, we can be seen on TV supporting each other, so I didn't see the point of hiding on purpose. I'm sure there are 'haters', who are saying I've been playing worse since I've been dating Gael, but for me, I don't think it matters," she added.

