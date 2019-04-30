Tennis: Brinda Dayal clinches double crowns

other-sports

Brinda Dayal

Brinda Dayal of Mumbai clinched a grand double, winning the Ladies 30plus singles and doubles crowns in the Wodehouse Gymkhana Ladies Open tennis tournament. Brinda beat Ahmedabad's Aarti Soni 8-1 in the Ladies 30+ final. Earlier, Brinda combined with Aarti to win the doubles final. The duo of Brinda and Aarti overcame the spirited challenge from the Indore pair of Neelam Chopra and Kashish by 8-4.

Legends tennis c'ship: Rameez wins dual titles

Senior tennis player Rameez Samad clinched both the singles and jumbled doubles title at the Investec Elite Legends Championship. The tennis tournament was played at the MCA courts in BKC. First up for Rameez (52) was the jumbled doubles, Along, with his partner, S Chandran, he prevailed over Firdaus of the CCI and his partner Ajeeth N, securing a 7-2 win to take the doubles trophy. Rameez then breezed past Nishit Pandey 5-2 in the singles final.

Vengsarkar Foundation wins Liberal Shield

THE Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation won the Liberal Shield for the record sixth time, out of which three wins were consecutive by beating Merry Youngsters by 45 runs at the MCA's ground in BKC. Tushar Zaveri top-scored with unbeaten 56 runs for the winners.

MDFA: Central Bank charge to emphatic win

Central Bank registered a 6-0 win over Kenkre FC in an Elite Division Group-B playoff match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, in Bandra yesterday. Strikers Brandon Picardo and Yogesh Kadam both scored two goals each while Nimesh Shetty and Shubam Pose netted one apiece to round off the winning tally.

