A week gone, Mumbai tennis champ Aryan Govea still awaits his racquets from Riyadh airport

Mumbai-based tennis player Aryan Goveas's efforts to get back his six professional racquets seems to be heading nowhere.

On February 21, two professional tennis players—Goveas and Sahil Gaware—returned to India from Egypt without their kit bags after their racquets were confiscated at Riyadh airport.

Goveas was carrying six racquets that cost approximately Rs 1 lakh, while Gaware had three. Goveas's pleas to get back his racquets has fallen on deaf years. While the airline has refused to look into the matter, the Indian embassy in Saudi has said they are looking into the issue.

"Our Mission in Riyadh has been advised to take up the matter with the Saudi authorities and revert," read an email from Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, Joint Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, in response to Goveas's email on February 22.

Goveas, who is scheduled to participate in tournaments from March 9, said his practice has been hampered. "I have no racquets at the moment.

Luckily, a former professional player, Akash Wagh has given me his racquet to practice but it is not of the same specification that I use. Professional racquets are not available over the counter in stores. My sponsor is unable to send racquets because of the Coronavirus problem," said Goveas.

His father Bruno said they have ordered three racquets, costing USD 390 from the US, but that will take over a week to reach India. "We will have to shell over Rs 50,000, considering the custom duties and shipment charges. We are in a terrible situation," said Goveas Sr.

