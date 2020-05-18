Tennis hottie Eugenie Bouchard agrees to go on a date with fan for Rs 64.2 lakh

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard continues to raise funds for charity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, she agreed to go on a date with fan who bid to pay GBP 70,000 (approx R64.2 lakh).

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Eugenie, fondly known as Genie, auctioned a package, which includes getting to watch her play as part of the All In Challenge and US charity 15 Seconds of Fame.

Thirty seven bids were placed in all, with offers starting at around GBP2,000. But nobody could match the amount quoted by the unnamed winner.

The bid left Genie stunned as she wrote on Instagram: "This...is insane...you guys are amazing!!!" The lucky winner of the auction will get an all expenses paid trip to any one tournament of their choice — US Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the Australian Open, sit in the player's box next to Genie and her team, enjoy a meal with her and also get a racquet and sneakers autographed by her.

Last month, she agreed to go on a date with a fan named Bob, who donated GBP3,210 (approx R2.7 lakh) to help feed hospital staff battling the global pandemic.

