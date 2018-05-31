Tennis legend Boris Becker splits from model wife Lilly

Former German tennis star Boris Becker has announced that he plans to split from his wife Lilly amicably after 13 years of being together



Lilly and (inset) Boris Becker

Former German tennis star Boris Becker has announced that he plans to split from his wife Lilly amicably after 13 years of being together. The news comes after the couple were seen without their wedding rings on. Becker was at Roland Garros in Paris, while Lilly was buying groceries in London.

"This decision was not an easy one for Mr and Ms Becker after 13 years in a relationship and over nine years of marriage. The most important thing for both clients is the well-being of their son Amadeus," lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told German newspaper, Bild.

The couple met in 2005 and got married in Switzerland in 2009. According to reports in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, friends of the couple have said that their marriage was in trouble even before Becker announced he was bankrupt last year.

