Tennis: Mumbai Open ITF event from March 15

The first Mumbai Open Senior ITF tennis tournament will be held from March 15 to 20 at the MSLTA courts, Cooperage. Participants can send their entries via I-Pin @www.itftennis.com/ipin or contact Tournament Director, Karan Singh (970269777/875100777). The registration fee is R3,000. Last day to register is March 10.

