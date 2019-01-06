Tennis star Ana Ivanovic: It's called home when we come together

tennis

Currently, Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger stay in America, as Schweinsteiger plays for the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire

For tennis star Ana Ivanovic, 31, and footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, 34, their home is where their heart is. Currently, the couple stay in America, as Schweinsteiger plays for the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire. They also own a villa on the island of Mallorca in Spain.

In a recent interview for Vogue magazine, when the couple were asked what home means to them, Ivanovic replied: "For me, being at home means being where your heart is and where you feel most comfortable. For us, the feeling of home comes when we are together."

Meanwhile, Bastian said: "My home is where Ana and my son are, I'm thankful every day for the time we spend together. The three of us are a family and create our own home."

