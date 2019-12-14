Tennis star Andrea Petkovic works as TV reporter too

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

German tennis star Andrea Petkovic has already chosen her second career path - working as a sports reporter with Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), a TV channel in Germany.

Speaking about how the popularity of tennis can be increased in her country, Petkovic, who will skip the Australian Open due to a leg injury, told Tennis World USA: "I think Germany has an enormous potential for tennis. If you increase the coverage, I think it can be really bigger.

But if only one match gets broadcasted during the year, it's difficult. It's tough to sell an Angelique Kerber match if half people do not know who Angie Kerber is, because nobody watched her before."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates