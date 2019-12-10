Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is engaged to mystery boyfriend, but not ready to get married

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka got engaged to a mystery boyfriend recently, but is not keen on getting married. Aryna, 21, while speaking on a Belarusian TV talk show, Makaenka 9, denied that the mystery man is her former coach, Dmitry Tursunov. "I do not really want to comment on it. It's just an engagement, there will not be weddings. I am a bit against weddings and similar events. And it's not Dmitry Tursunov," Aryna said.

She added, "And that person is not coming from Belarus." Aryna split with Tursunov in August. "He is more than my best friend. But sometimes couples need a break to understand how much they need each other.

I do not really want to say goodbye to Dmitry, because he knows everything about me and I trust him like no one else. But this decision will help me reach more success," she had said after the split.

