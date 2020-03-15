Tennis star Bianca Andreescu is addicted to Netflix
Bianca Andreesc, who missed the season's opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, due to a knee injury, said Netflix kept her occupied during the rehabilitation phase
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has claimed she finds watching Netflix therapeutic. Bianca became the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she was crowned the US Open champion last year.
Bianca, who missed the season's opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, due to a knee injury, said Netflix kept her occupied during the rehabilitation phase. In an interview with People magazine, Bianca, 19, said: "I'm addicted to Netflix, I don't think that's a good thing. That's the best therapy for me." The teenager revealed she watched TV series like Shameless and Grey's Anatomy and also listened to songs of Drake and J Cole everyday.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe