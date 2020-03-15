Tennis star Bianca Andreescu is addicted to Netflix

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has claimed she finds watching Netflix therapeutic. Bianca became the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she was crowned the US Open champion last year.

Bianca, who missed the season's opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, due to a knee injury, said Netflix kept her occupied during the rehabilitation phase. In an interview with People magazine, Bianca, 19, said: "I'm addicted to Netflix, I don't think that's a good thing. That's the best therapy for me." The teenager revealed she watched TV series like Shameless and Grey's Anatomy and also listened to songs of Drake and J Cole everyday.

