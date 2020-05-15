Tennis star Dominic Thiem helps two eagles soar with GPS tags

World No. 3 tennis ace Dominic Thiem Instagrammed the above picture to his one million followers as he helped the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in an eagle conservation programme back home in Austria.

"I had the pleasure to help @wwf_austria in equipping two young white-tailed eagles with GPS tags. This way, research on the endangered species can be improved and, most importantly, eagles can be better protected. Have a safe flight, my feathered friends," he captioned his post that received nearly one lakh 'likes' in the last 24 hours.

