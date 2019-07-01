Search

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard not bothered being called a model

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 12:32 IST | A Correspondent

I wouldn't say I do a lot [of photoshoots]. I think that's a big misconception. If people think I literally only do what I post then that's absurd," Bouchard

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard not bothered being called a model

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard, known for her glamourous social media posts besides her tennis ability, has said that she is tired of being called a model.

"I wouldn't say I do a lot [of photoshoots]. I think that's a big misconception. If people think I literally only do what I post then that's absurd," Bouchard told British tabloid, The Sun.

"I do some [shoots] here and there when it fits with my schedule. I enjoy dabbling in different industries, meeting successful people in other walks of life, not just in tennis. It's more of a creative area, and I enjoy it. I'm not bothered by what people think but just want to set the record straight. I can't even remember the last time I did a photo-shoot," added Bouchard.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

eugenie bouchardtennis newssports news

Why is Virat Kohli observing dry days in England?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Mumbai Rains
Catch all the latest news and updates on Mumbai Rains here

Catch all the latest news and updates on Mumbai Rains here