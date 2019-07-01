Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard not bothered being called a model

tennis

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard, known for her glamourous social media posts besides her tennis ability, has said that she is tired of being called a model.

"I wouldn't say I do a lot [of photoshoots]. I think that's a big misconception. If people think I literally only do what I post then that's absurd," Bouchard told British tabloid, The Sun.

"I do some [shoots] here and there when it fits with my schedule. I enjoy dabbling in different industries, meeting successful people in other walks of life, not just in tennis. It's more of a creative area, and I enjoy it. I'm not bothered by what people think but just want to set the record straight. I can't even remember the last time I did a photo-shoot," added Bouchard.

