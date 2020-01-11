Search

Tennis star Naomi Osaka finds Daniil Medvedev interesting

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 08:46 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Naomi Osaka, 22, is currently playing in the Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka finds Russian star Daniil Medvedev interesting. And during a press-conference recently, the two-time Grand Slam champion told reporters: "He's [Medvedev] very interesting to me. I've never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him."

Osaka, 22, is currently playing in the Brisbane International. The World No. 4 asked a journalist present if he has interviewed the Russian and is he interesting?

The journalist tweeted a screenshot of the conversation between the two and Medvedev retweeted with a reply to Osaka. "Naomi Osaka not sure I am interesting, but I would love some tips as how to actually win the US Open," he tweeted.

