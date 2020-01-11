Tennis star Naomi Osaka finds Daniil Medvedev interesting
Naomi Osaka, 22, is currently playing in the Brisbane International
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka finds Russian star Daniil Medvedev interesting. And during a press-conference recently, the two-time Grand Slam champion told reporters: "He's [Medvedev] very interesting to me. I've never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him."
Osaka, 22, is currently playing in the Brisbane International. The World No. 4 asked a journalist present if he has interviewed the Russian and is he interesting?
The journalist tweeted a screenshot of the conversation between the two and Medvedev retweeted with a reply to Osaka. "Naomi Osaka not sure I am interesting, but I would love some tips as how to actually win the US Open," he tweeted.
