Tennis star Simona Halep to get married after 2020 US Open

After Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep will be the next tennis star to marry the love of her life — Toni Iuruc. The wedding is likely to take place after the US Open next year. Halep recently revealed that she would want to get married in her hometown in Romania.

"I don't know if here, at the sea, at Constanta, or somewhere else. I would like my wedding to be in Romania. I wouldn't like to dream something and don't manage to make it real," Halep was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA. Reportedly, Halep's dad Stere agreed to the wedding a week before Nadal's marriage.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates