MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Tennis star Simona Halep to get married after 2020 US Open

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 09:36 IST | A correspondent |

The wedding is likely to take place after the US Open next year

Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc
Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc

After Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep will be the next tennis star to marry the love of her life — Toni Iuruc. The wedding is likely to take place after the US Open next year. Halep recently revealed that she would want to get married in her hometown in Romania.

"I don't know if here, at the sea, at Constanta, or somewhere else. I would like my wedding to be in Romania. I wouldn't like to dream something and don't manage to make it real," Halep was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA. Reportedly, Halep's dad Stere agreed to the wedding a week before Nadal's marriage.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

rafael nadalus opentennis newssports news

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK