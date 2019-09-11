MENU

Tennis stars Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Caroline Wozniacki enrol at Harvard

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 09:58 IST | A correspondent

American tennis star Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who recently won the US Open mixed doubles title with Jamie Murray, is heading back to school and will be joined by former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki at Harvard Business School

Bethanie Mattek-Sands

American tennis star Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who recently won the US Open mixed doubles title with Jamie Murray, is heading back to school and will be joined by former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki at Harvard Business School.

Mattek-Sands, 34, recently revealed she had enrolled at the prestigious university on Twitter. Denmark's Wozniacki, 29, too has enrolled at Harvard and took to Instagram to make the announcement: "Being accepted in to @harvardhbs is a dream come true! Thank you @anitaelberse and Harvard for this amazing opportunity!"

Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki

