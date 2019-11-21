Tennis stars Dominic Thiem, Kristina Mladenovic split up?

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem has reportedly split with French player Kristina Mladenovic following his defeat in the summit clash of the ATP Finals recently.

Thiem lost 7-6, 2-6, 6-7 in the final of the London event to Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

According to a report, Thiem, 26, and Mladenovic, 26, have ended their two-year relationship. "There have been rumours circling around London that he [Thiem] had split from his girlfriend Kiki Mladenovic even before the Masters run to the finals," Austrian newspaper Krone reported. "He has hidden it out of respect for the newly crowned Fed Cup winner. That makes him an even more likeable person."

Recently, Thiem's dad Wolfgang had hinted that his son's relationship with Mladenovic was on shaky ground. "They do not spend too much time together—even if there are combined tournaments that allow them to meet," he said.

