Tennis tournament at Khar Gym from April 15

tennis

Khar Gymkhana will be hosting its All India Open men's tennis tournament from April 15 to 21 in men's singles and doubles

Representational picture

The tournament carries a total prize money of R5 lakh. Entries will be accepted on www.msltatennis.blogspot.com till 5pm on March 25 with the last day for withdrawal being April 9. For details, contact referee Shyam Belani on 9870165941 or tournament director Rajesh Belani on 9821165941.

