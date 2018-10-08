Tension hits Kashmir ahead of municipal elections

national

It is the first time the authorities have not publicised the names of contesting candidates in the troubled Valley

Amid tight security and heightened tensions ahead of the start of staggered municipal polls in the Kashmir Valley, suspense mounted on voter participation amid militant threats to both candidates and voters. It is the first time the authorities have not publicised the names of contesting candidates in the troubled Valley.

This has been done to address the security concerns of the candidates, who remain under threat from the militants. Authorities have also ensured that all the candidates in the Valley are in a secure accommodation ahead of the poll process. The Valley's two major parties, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are boycotting the elections.

So have the CPI-M, the Peoples Democratic Front headed by Hakim Yaseen and the Democratic Party Nationalist headed by Ghulam Hassan Mir. The BJP, Congress and independent candidates are the only contestants.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever