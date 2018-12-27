Tent camp to give you the highest adrenaline rush

things-to-do

Sign up to get the ultimate adrenaline rush at a hanging tent camp adventure in Sandhan Valley

Sandhan Valley

If adventure is your middle name, then head to Sandhan Valley, where water-carved rock walls standing at 300 feet make for an exciting experience — camping on hanging tents. Called the Valley of Shadows, the venue is ideal for astro-photographers since there is minimal light pollution.

Participants, however, will only get 10 minutes to experience cliff camping, where you can also take Insta-worthy pictures as you get a bird's-eye view of the valley. The medium difficulty grade trek is conducted by a professional team of mountaineers and is considered safe. There's also rappelling and a trek, along with a home-cooked vegetarian dinner, campfire and live music to enhance your experience.

"Trekkers are required to meet at Pritam Dhaba in Dadar East, and should carry an ID card, a three-litre water bottle, shoes, floaters, torch and a sleeping bag or bedding," explains Junaid Patel, event manager, Treks and Trails. The package includes transport from and to Mumbai, local meals during the stay at the campsite (two breakfasts, and a lunch and dinner), a tent on twin-sharing basis, activities and equipment. Couple tents are available on payment of an additional '500 per tent. However, there's no insurance included in the package.

On December 29 to 31; December 30 to January 1, 11.30 pm onwards

Meeting point Kotak ATM near Pritam Dhaba, Dadar East.

Call 8828004949

Cost Rs 4,250 per person

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates