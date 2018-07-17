Tent collapse at PM Narendra Modi's rally injures 22

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said 24 people were injured in the incident

A makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, in Midnapore district of West Bengal, on Monday. Pic/PTI

A makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district on Monday, injuring at least 22 people, police officers said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said 24 people were injured in the incident. Many enthusiastic BJP supporters had climbed the makeshift marquee during the rally. Modi — who visited the hospital later — briefly stopped his speech and was heard asking them to get down, officials said.

Giving details of the incident, eyewitnesses added that some people clambered on top of the marquee, which was covered with tarpaulin. The structure could not withstand the weight of the people and collapsed, leading to several in the gathering getting injured, they said. According to officials, the PM saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

