Tera Ghata fame Gajendra Verma is back with another song, Yaad Karke

music

The lyrics of Yaad Karke are infectious and catchy. It conveys exactly what we're feeling or what we wish we could say to another person when going through stages of a breakup

A still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The singer Gajendra Verma of Tera Ghata fame on July 18 dropped his new breakup song, Yaad Kark, which talks of separation. Talking about the latest romantic track, Yaad Karke is sung, composed and written by Gajendra Verma and features Gajendra Verma and Nidhi Tapadia. The music video of this song is produced by Jay Desai and Nilesh Patel.

Watch the song here:

The lyrics of Yaad Karke are infectious and catchy. It conveys exactly what we're feeling or what we wish we could say to another person when going through stages of a breakup. If you're still pining over your lost love, this song is worth watching. Gajendra Verma started his career in 2008 and came under the spotlight when his song, titled Emptiness, also known as Tune Mera Jaana, which he has composed seven-and-a-half years before leaked on the internet.

Gajendra Verma made a record on social media and became one of the most popular names in the social network of India by this song. People fell in love with the song especially the voice behind it. After that Gajendra Verma got a break on various Bollywood projects. His 2018 song, Tera Ghata, has 265+ million Youtube views and the lyrical version has more than 125 million Youtube views. Also his 2019 Song Khelegi Kya? is going well with 10+ Million Youtube views. Some of his popular songs include Anjam, Maa Hai Yaar, Tera Hi Rahu, Mera Jahan, and Ik Kahani.

Yaad Karke explores the story of a couple who were in love and the emotions that led them to ultimately part ways.

Also Read: Arjun Patiala song: The Sip Sip song will make you groove

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates