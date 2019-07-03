Tera Sheher song: Himansh Kohli delves into his personal pain

music

Tera Shehar traces the path of love and sacrifice and is based on the concept of 'If you love someone set them free and if they come back to you, they're yours

Himansh and Pia in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Tera Shehar traces the path of love and sacrifice and is based on the concept of 'If you love someone set them free and if they come back to you, they're yours.' The lyrics and the soulful notes of the song communicate the pain of love and loss and the sacrifice that goes along with love, and how true love always wins at the end. The music video stars Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli and the lovely Pia Bajpiee. The heart touching song released today.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir had been looking to launch his own production house since quite some time and Tera Shehar is the perfect venture to begin with. Launching the new, but extremely talented 22-year-old singer, Mohd. Kalam, was quite a journey for the wordsmith as he frequently meets a lot of new singers. However, the pain and rawness in Kalam's voice appealed not only to Manoj Muntashir but also to the young, promising melody maker of our times, Amaal Mallik, who is the composer of the song.

Talking about the same, Manoj Muntashir said, "I am very happy to be launching not only my own production company, but also Mohd. Kalam with this song. I am eagerly waiting for the audience's response, and I'm sure everyone who has been in love will relate to this track."

Music composer, Amaal Mallik also expressed his happiness and said, "I have composed many songs in the past but this song has a special place in my heart. Mohd. Kalam is incredibly talented and his voice fits so perfectly with this song. The tune and the lyrics have an identity of their own and I hope the audience enjoys the song as much as I enjoyed composing it."

Take a look at the song:

Meanwhile, debutant singer Mohd. Kalam also spoke about his big break. He said, "I don't think I could have got a better launch into this industry. I'm so grateful to everybody who believed in me and my talent. I hope the audience can connect with the song and the underlying emotions beneath it. My journey has just begun and I cannot wait to see where it takes me."

Actor Himansh Kohli adds, "A lot of people would be able to connect with Tera Shehar. Not because they have gone through a breakup or because they may have had some issues but because there is pain in the song and Pain is a universal feeling. Voh pain sabki life mein, kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi form mein hoti hai."

Pia Bajpiee on her experience of shooting the video says, "I am pretty privileged to be part of such a beautiful song which has been shot so stunningly. I am hopeful it will be liked by people when it is out."

T-Series chairman and managing director, Bhushan Kumar stated, "My father always believed in giving an opportunity to new talent. I am glad that through Tera Shehar we are launching a new singer Mohd. Kalam, who has captured the feel of this song just the way it should be. I would also like to congratulate Manoj Muntashir for foraying into production with Tera Shehar and doing such a fantastic job at it. I had a smile on my face when I first saw the video of Tera Shehar. I am certain our listeners will not have any reason to complain."

The video was shot in the beautiful country of Armenia in a span of four days. It is directed by Shabby Singh and produced by Vishal Sadhariya of R-Chills Music. 'Tera Shehar' presented by T-Series and Manoj Muntashir Entertainment in association with R-Chills Music is out now.

