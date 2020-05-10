Tere Bina: Have a look at Salman Khan's cheapest production ever!

Salman Khan shot for the music video of his song, Tere Bina, along with Jacqueline Fernandez at his Panvel farmhouse. The two revealed details about the track in an interview conducted by Waluscha De Sousa amidst the hilly backdrop. Khan had this number for years but it did not fit into any of his films, so he decided to release it as a single. The superstar made sure that not too much of his home was on display as it is his personal space.

He has termed the four-day shoot as his cheapest production. The only struggle Khan had to face was with the Internet speed while sending the video for editing. It would take him hours to download, view it and then forward it again for the required edits.

In case you have missed it, have a look at the teaser of the song right here:

The full song is going to be out on May 12 and we can't wait!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news