Tere Bina Teaser: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez give a glimpse of their passionate chemistry

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are locked down at the former's farmhouse in Panvel and from there; they keep sharing some very entertaining posts and videos to keep their fans happy and hooked. And taking this a little further, they have recorded a song titled Tere Bina.

If you loved their chemistry in Kick and Race 3, the duo looks more sizzling than they ever have and the teaser will only pique your curiosities for the song that will be out on Tuesday, May 12. Shot at the actor's sprawling and spacious farmhouse, the breathtaking locale is surely going to excite you. What's more exciting is that the song has been directed and sung by the Superstar himself!

Have a look at the teaser right here:

Earlier, the actor shared a video of him and Jacqueline Fernandez having a chat with Waluscha De Sousa, talking about nature and trying out new things. Time to watch the full song in two days now!

