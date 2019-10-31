Terminator: Dark Fate - Rewind, recast, repeat and its unimpressive

Terminator: Dark Fate

U/A; Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Tim Miller

Cast: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis

Rating:

Director Tim Miller's Dark Fate treads back into the past for this futuristic regurgitation and it's therefore, rather limiting in its entertainment. This project fails to become reason enough to resurrect nostalgic memories of iconic heroes as the heroes themselves (represented by Linda and Arnold in their 60's and 70's respectively) are well past their fly-by date and look it.

The plot is familiar genre stuff where a bad guy and good guy is sent from the future to kill and protect (respectively) someone from the present. After that, it's all about giving chase, fighting back and eventually finding a powerful weapon strong enough to dispose-off the never-say-die villain. There's no new idea to sell, old beats are rehashed, the backgrounds look familiar even though the territory crisscrosses South America before going back into America. You even get a rewind into scenes from the first Terminator movie - possibly hoping to revive an attachment that has long since become a sliver of a memory.

Both Linda as Sarah Connor and Arnold as Terminator T 800/Carl come into the movie much later and they have precious little to do other than shore up the numbers against the persistently resurrecting villain Gabriel/Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna). For an all-out no-other-purpose actioner this film has really long boring stretches that make the drama of saving the earth for a future seem passe.

Watch the trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate, below

While there's enough energy and firepower in this telling, it seems a little futile given the lack of ideas and poor motivations, weighing down the enjoyment. The CGI is good but there's not much it can do to lift this rather mechanical attempt to make a fast buck, out of the doldrums. The set-piece action concentrated around the last 15-20 minutes fails to raise the bar higher than what we've experienced before. Mackenzie Davis as the hybrid cyborg human, ironically named Grace, sent in to protect the young girl, Dani (played by Natalia Reyes with assertive impudence) is by far the most impressive part of this lacklustre sci-fi misadventure!

