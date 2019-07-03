Terrible Tuesday: Bollywood grinds to a halt... almost as it rained heavily in Mumbai

bollywood

While Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon rejig events as they are unable to return to the city owing to heavy rains, Salman Khan continues his Dabangg 3 shoot in Bandra undeterred

Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Salman Khan

As the torrential rains paralysed the city on Monday, Bollywood too was left grappling in its aftermath. Rajkummar Rao, who had been shooting for RoohiAfza in Chandigarh, was scheduled to fly to Mumbai yesterday in time for the trailer launch of Judgementall Hai Kya.

With the flight operations disrupted, he found himself stranded at the Chandigarh airport for hours. A few calls with the film's team later, Rao decided to make the most of the situation. He headed to Delhi as the team made hurried preparations to organise a simultaneous trailer launch in the capital. Leading lady Kangana Ranaut played host at the Mumbai event.

Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) co-star Kriti Sanon — having wrapped up a magazine shoot in Delhi on Sunday — was to make a pit-stop in Mumbai before flying to Zambia for a July 2 event. Unfortunately, her Mumbai-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad where she was stationed for the next 48 hours. She landed in the city late last evening, only to make a dash for Zambia soon after.

Meanwhile, in the bay, the launch of Amaal Malik's single, Tera Shehar, was cancelled yesterday. As was a special preview of Baadshah's new track, Paagal Hai.

However, the rains couldn't deter Salman Khan from his Dabangg act — the superstar reported to Mehboob Studios on Tuesday afternoon. A source working on the film said, "In the morning, we thought that the shoot would be cancelled. But since the rain started subsiding, the unit decided to stick to its afternoon shift. The production house had taken necessary precautions, including food arrangement and transport."

