Terrified of city, hubby, COVID-positive wife, escape on bike

A couple from central Mumbai, scared of the city that has become the epicentre of COVID-19, left on their bike for their hometown after the four-months pregnant wife contracted COVID-19. The two were intercepted by alert citizens who informed the police in Mahad in Raigad district when they were on their way to their hometown on their bike.

The 27-year-old woman, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, was taken to K J Somaiyya Hospital on May 7 for a pregnancy check-up. The hospital tested and informed her on May 11 that she is COVID-19-positive. The woman was admitted and the husband was quarantined at a centre until May 18.

"On May 17, the doctors told the husband to move his wife to another hospital as she was a more vulnerable patient. On May 18, around 5 am, he brought his bike and the two left for their hometown," said inspector Nitin Gaware of Mahad Taluka police station.

"The couple rode on their bike and reached Pachad around 11 am. When a joint team of police and residents questioned them, they could not answer properly. They said they had gone shopping and were returning to their home in Karmar village," Gaware said.

After further questioning, they confessed. Both were taken to a Primary Health Center in Pachad where the woman revealed she is infected. Doctors immediately shifted her to an isolation ward and the man was sent to a quarantine centre.

When police asked the husband why he chose to travel 160 km on a bike with a pregnant wife, he said, "We had already spent a few days in isolation when we were told to go to Sion hospital or KEM Hospital. We were scared. We have a four-year-old son whom we sent to our parents at our hometown in March itself."

"We have booked them under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897," Gaware said.

