Territorial Army soldier shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

national

An Army official said Lance Naik Malik was on leave to perform the last rites of his son, who died in a road accident few days ago

Representational picture

Militants on Monday shot dead a Territorial Army soldier, who had gone home to grieve the death of his son in a road accident few days ago, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The ultras barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik at Churat in Kulgam and shot at him from a close range, a police official said. The official said Malik, a soldier in the Territorial Army, died on the spot.

An Army official said Lance Naik Malik was on leave to perform the last rites of his son, who died in a road accident few days ago. "The Corps Commander and all ranks condole the death of Malik, who was killed in a dastardly act by the terrorists today at his native village," the official said. He said the Army "stands in solidarity with the martyr's family and assures full support at this hour of grief and in future".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever