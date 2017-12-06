Terror plot to assasinate British Prime Minister Theresa May foiled

A terror plot to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, according to Sky News. The law enforcement agencies have arrested Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from south-east Birmingh

A terror plot to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, according to Sky News. The law enforcement agencies have arrested Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from south-east Birmingham.



Theresa May. File pic

They will be produced before Westminster Magistrates' Court on terror charges on Wednesday.

"The plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos attack and kill Theresa May" the report quoted Sky's Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt as saying