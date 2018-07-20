Terror suspect Mirza reveals ISIS link say sources

The suspected LeT operative told investigators that IS handlers were also present at his training camp in Pakistan

Faisal Mirza (left) was allegedly sent for arms training to Pakistan via Dubai by Chhota Shakeel aide Farooq Devadiwala

The arrest of suspected terrorist Faisal Mirza may just have exposed a double threat posed to the city by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Islamic State (IS, also known as ISIS). Mirza, 32, was arrested in May after he returned from alleged training at LeT camps in Pakistan. He has told investigators that IS handlers were also present as motivators in the camps during his training.

This is the first time the IS angle has come up in the case. Sources in the Anti-Terror Squad said that they will now probe if Mirza has been in touch with any IS operators or handlers in India.

mid-day had earlier reported on Mirza's arrest as well as an alleged connection to gangster Chotta Shakeel. The state ATS found Mirza was in touch with Farooq Devdiwala, Shakeel's aide in Dubai. Mirza's arrest also led to the capture of another alleged operative, Allahrakha Mansoori, who was also in touch with Devdiwala.

Planning attack

The ATS learnt that Mirza was awaiting orders to target crowded places, which is the modus operandi used by IS overseas. Sources said that after Mirza's revelation about IS' presence, central agencies questioned him and are now verifying the claims he made in custody.

IS has been very active in the state in the past, with the state ATS and anti-terror agencies busting modules in Malwani, Mumbra and other parts of the state. A senior official said, "The arrest of Mirza from Jogeshwari revealed that he had acted as a motivator and facilator, and the police are investigating how many people he managed to brainwash."

