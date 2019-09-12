'Terrorism is now a global threat, has deep roots in Pakistan'

Recalling the horrific 9/11 terrorist attack in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday that terrorism has now become a "global threat" and an "ideology" not confined to any single nation and is deeply rooted and flourishing in Pakistan.

"Now terrorism has become an ideology which is not confined to the boundary of any nation. This is a global problem and has become a global threat whose deep roots are situated in our neighbouring country and are flourishing there," he said at "Swacchata Hi Seva" programme here.

"About a century ago, Swami Vivekananda delivered a historic speech in Chicago and the world came to know in-depth about our culture. But unfortunately, on the same September 11, a big terrorist attack that shook the world took place in America," said Modi. e said that India has taken a bold step against terrorism in past and will continue to do so in future.

"The whole world needs to take a pledge and stand up against those who give shelter and training to the terrorist. India is very much capable of tackling the menace on its own. We have shown this in past and will continue to do so in future," said Prime Minister.

